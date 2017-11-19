Unarmed Black Man Shot By Texas Cop Struggles To Pay Hospital Bills

In a scenario that is as old as this nation, a Black man was hospitalized after being shot by the police in Mesquite, Texas, for, get this, sitting in his own vehicle after accidentally setting off his alarm.

The man, Lyndo Jones, 31, of Dallas, who was shot twice, including in the abdomen, has no health insurance after he was apparently fired following the shooting, according to his aunt Ida Jones. His aunt started a YouCaring page to help pay rehabilitation costs and legal fees. By Friday evening, the page had raised $5,474 of their $50,000 goal.

“[H]is supervisor told him he has ‘no place of employment,’” Ida Jones wrote on the YouCaring page. “Therefore, no financial means of handling the care he received in the hospital for his injuries nor the caring of his children.”

NEW: Mesquite PD says officer Derrick Wiley was involved in shooting last week of Lyndo Jones. Mesquite PD responded to car burglary call – turned out the car belonged to Jones. MPD will answer ?'s at 3pm update. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/w5UvP6hOsZ — David Goins (@dgoins) November 14, 2017

The incident began about 7 p.m. on November 8, when police received a 911 call about a vehicle break in. When police arrived at the scene, officer Derick Wiley thought Jones was the burglary suspect. Things escalated quickly and Wiley fired at Jones, who tried to run from the scene, police said.

Jones’ attorney, Lee Merritt, wrote on Facebook that while hospitalized at Baylor Medical Plaza, Jones was chained to his hospital bed and denied visits from his family and lawyers.

#LyndoJones shot twice attempting to shut off his car alarm. Place under arrest with no criminal charges. Chain to the bed and denied attorney & family visits while unconstitutionally questioned by department that shot him. Mesquite, TX pic.twitter.com/cWe3MedfuE — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) November 14, 2017

Jones has since been released from the hospital and his aunt noted that he has a long road toward recovery. Police have dropped an evading arrest misdemeanor charge against Jones. And Wiley has been placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into the shooting.

SOURCE: Heavy, Dallas News

