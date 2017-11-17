Venus Williams Home Burglarized

Police are still searching for the men that burglarized the home of Venus Williams. According to The Source, burglars got away with $400,000 worth of goods while she was at the U.S. Open. The robbery happened between Sept. 1st and 5th.

Nearly days after the robbery Williams lost to Sloane Stevens in the semi-finals. From that match she received $920,000 in prize money, but came home to this news. Over the past couple of months multiple celebrities have been burglarized. We will keep you posted if there are any updates.



Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years 25 photos Launch gallery Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years 1. Remember when…Serena and Venus came onto the scene in the late 1990s wearing beads and braids? Source:Getty Images 1 of 25 2. Serena sports one of her classic Puma tennis dresses at the 1999 US Open Source:Getty Images 2 of 25 3. Venus rocks a cutout tennis dress at the 1999 Grand Slam Cup Source:Getty Images 3 of 25 4. A young Serena Williams wears a two-tone tennis dress at the 2000 Australian Open Source:Getty Images 4 of 25 5. Venus rocks one of her signature cutout tennis outfits at Wimbledon in 2000 Source:Getty Images 5 of 25 6. Serena goes pastel purple at the eStyle.Com Classic in 2000 Source:Getty Images 6 of 25 7. Venus and Serena looked super stylish at the 2000 Sydney Olympics Source:Getty Images 7 of 25 8. Serena is pretty in pink 2001 French Open Source:Getty Images 8 of 25 9. Venus rocks a spaghetti strap halter at the 2001 US Open Source:Getty Images 9 of 25 10. Serena celebrates her 2002 Wimbledon win in a traditional (but not-so-traditional) white tennis outfit Source:Getty Images 10 of 25 11. Serena is just a peach at the 2002 Home Depot Championships Source:Getty Images 11 of 25 12. Serena’s orange and white 2003 Wimbledon Puma outfit Source:Getty Images 12 of 25 13. Serena rocks a metallic empire waist at the Women’s Telecom Italia Tennis Masters in 2004 Source:Getty Images 13 of 25 14. Serena wins in her gorgeous 2004 Wimbledon outfit Source:Getty Images 14 of 25 15. Serena rocks a denim tennis outfit at the 2004 US open Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day Source:Getty Images 15 of 25 16. Serena celebrates in this cute Nike ensemble at the 2005 Australian Open Source:Getty Images 16 of 25 17. Serena experiments with a little color blocking at the 2009 French Open Source:Getty Images 17 of 25 18. Venus gets sexy on the court at the 2010 Sony Ericsson Open Source:Getty Images 18 of 25 19. Venus rocks a double slit tennis dress while playing with her sister at the 2010 Australian Open Source:Getty Images 19 of 25 20. Serena goes pink on pink at the 2013 US Open Source:Getty Images 20 of 25 21. Serena looks gorgeous in Pink Cheetah at the 2014 US Open Source:Getty Images 21 of 25 22. More cheetah for Serena at the 2014 US Open Source:Getty Images 22 of 25 23. Serena wears a yellow crop top at the 2016 Australian Open Source:Getty Images 23 of 25 24. Serena and Venus get braided up in preparation for Rio Olympics Source:Getty Images 24 of 25 25. Serena Williams represents Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics Source:Getty Images 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Venus Williams Home Burglarized Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years See Serena and Venus Williams’ eye-popping tennis outfits over the years.