Sylvester Stallone Accused Of Forcing 16-Year-Old Into A Threesome

Over the past couple of weeks many people have come out to share their stories of being sexually assaulted by someone in Hollywood. According to The Source, Sylvester Stallone is now being accused of something that allegedly happened in 1986. A report was brought to Vegas police officers by a teenager during that time and she named Stallone as well as his bodyguard.

This allegedly happened while Stallone was filming “Sin City.” He was 40 years at the time and the teen mentioned that he made her feel “very uncomfortable” and that she felt like she had to do it. She also spoke about how she was forced to give oral sex to the bodyguard and then vaginal sex. We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

