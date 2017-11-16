Why The FBI Report On “Black Identity Extremists” Matters Greatly [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was grilled for five hours at The House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. Congresswoman Karen Bass asked him about an FBI report on “Black Identity Extremist” groups, which claims to link them to dangerous and violent acts. He could not, however, name one group that fit such a description. When the congresswoman asked him if there are is a report on White Supremacist groups for the same reasons, he said he was “unaware.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

There are no reports of organized black groups targeting police officers with any kind of violence. Jeff Johnson explains why a moment like this is crucial and very relevant to the lives of Black Americans, especially when the FBI is responsible for the murders and imprisonment of countless black activists over the decades. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Talib Kweli On Why America’s Biggest Issue Is Not Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Black Lives Matter Is Nowhere Near The Same As White Supremacist Organizations [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Lil Wayne Does NOT Deserve A Pass For His Black Lives Matter Comments [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest: