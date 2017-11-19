Tammy Franklin Shares Gems About How To Keep Your Marriage Spicy

Kirk Franklin and his wife, Tammy Franklin have been married for 21 years. Their relationship has been through ups and downs, but they have made it through. In an interview with “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell“, Tammy shared gems about how she keeps her marriage spicy.

She also spoke about having date nights with him and making sure to look her best for him. Tammy also mentioned that she plays a role not just as his wife, but his “girlfriend.” She enjoys making her husband smile and shares other advice on Instagram.

Tammy said, “I love being his wife but I’m also very intentional about staying his girlfriend! I knew he wouldn’t mind me wearing the flat sandals that I thought about wearing, but I chose to wear the wedges that I know he loves. I pay attention to what makes him smile! I share this not because I’ve always done it perfect but I grew to learn the balance. Although sometimes he gets my bonnet lol, he should also get his Boo!” We hope their love continues to grow forever!

