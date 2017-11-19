Blac Chyna The Rapper? [VIDEO]

It looks like Blac Chyna is ready to start her new career. According to an interview she did with XXL she talked about her new career as a rapper. Chyna spoke about her past careers of being a stripper, reality show star and now is ready to try something new.

She said, “It’s the right way to go.” While Chyna believes this is going to be easy because she knows a lot of people in the industry she doesn’t want people to think that she’s taking this for granted. She also mentioned that she hopes her music shows her growth and skills.

Chyna would love to work with Meek Mill, Rihanna, French Montana, Trey Songz and more. She is hoping that her single can be released before the end of the year for fans to hear. We will keep you posted if she drops anything soon. Are you here for Chyna the rapper?

