Black Tony Has A Knew Money Making Scheme [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony once again doesn’t show up for work, but he has a good reason. He has another job and you can hear what it is from the sounds coming from the background. You can hear the dogs barking and that’s when Black Tony talks about selling dogs.
He is selling pit bulls and asked everyone at the show if they wanted one for $100. Black Tony even said these are special dogs they are like deer pits. We aren’t sure how long this scheme will last, but we hope to hear from Black Tony again.
