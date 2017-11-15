Cardi B has had a great year thus far, she made history with her single “Bodak Yellow,” won several awards, but most importantly got engaged to her boo Offset of Migos. There is a lot of prep work to do for her upcoming wedding, but in a recent interview with New York Magazine she has some rules for her guest. For most brides they don’t want guests wearing white, but Cardi wants all her guests in red.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
She said, “Everybody got to be wearing red.” We know that Cardi B is a former member of the Bloods gang, but she didn’t mention if that was the reason. She didn’t mention if the bridal party will be wearing that color and said, “My bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good.”
Cardi B hasn’t mentioned what kind of dress she is looking for, but we know it will go perfectly with her pear-shaped engagement ring. Fans better get ready for this wedding because we are sure it will be nothing like we’ve seen before. Congratulations again Cardi B on all your success and the engagement.
RELATED: How Did Cardi B Get Her Name? [VIDEO]
RELATED: Cardi B Still Performs For Fans Even Though The Club Didn’t Want To Pay Her [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Is Cardi B Really Having Trouble Finding Someone To Design Her Wedding Dress? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Cardi B Has A Special Rule All Guest Must Follow When Coming To Her Wedding
- Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex Husband Kevin Hart’s Baby With Wife Eniko
- How Gucci Mane Became $10 Million Richer
- Why Tiffany Haddish’s SNL Milestone Is Actually A Shame