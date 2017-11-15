News
Ex-ESPN Employee Britt McHenry Has An Issue With GQ Naming Colin Kaepernick As “Citizen Of The Year”

GQ named Colin Kaepernick as the 2017 “Citizen of the Year” and some have a huge issue with it. According to Hot New Hip Hop, an ex-ESPN employee by the name of Britt McHenry took to social media to talk about her issue with it. In a slew of tweets she listed why she thinks Kaepernick doesn’t deserve the honor and who should’ve received it.

In one tweet McHenry said, “JJ Watt raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey victims. 37 MILLION! But Kaepernick refused to stand for our national anthem (a year ago) and is Citizen of the Year. Right…” She even spoke with Fox News about the issue she has and never mentioned that Kaepernick has also raised money and gave away checks.

 

McHenry said, “ See that magazine cover and I think if we want to go with a football player, Houston Texans’ JJ Watt raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief. Why is he not the citizen of the year. There’s a huge disconnect with reality and the NFL right now and they need to figure it out.” She didn’t stop their she also felt the need to say that Roger Goodell should of put a rule in place about the players kneeling. Kaepernicks GQ cover has hit stands already and is titled, “Colin Kaepernick Will Not Be Silenced.”


