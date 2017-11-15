BlackGirlMagic Will Be Displayed As Six Black Models Make Debut At 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show displays some cute clothes as well as beautiful models. This year the same thing will happen, but will also feature six Black models that will make their debut. According to Essence, Black models such as Chanel Iman, Selita Ebanks and Jasmine Tookes careers have taken off after appearing on the show.

#Luckybrand 💙 A post shared by Alecia Morais (@alecia_morais) on Sep 22, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Second of all… I'm back in this B!t*h 💋🤦🏾‍♀️💋 #showtime #supreme #lifeisart A post shared by Amilna Estevao (@officialamilnaestevao) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

woooow yes i know these jackets are so so good, I’m so proud that my own Daddy made them— @nigelcurtiss (@nigelcurtisswomen) thank you for blessing me with these sick jackets ❤️ love you A post shared by aiden 📢 [next models] (@aidencurtiss) on Nov 10, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

💚 A post shared by Samile Bermannelli (@samile_b) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

#background of @wsjmag @chanelofficial dress 🦋 A post shared by Grace Bol (@gracebol) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

61 models have been chosen for this years show, 17 new models and six Black women that will sashay on the runway. Alecia Morais, Amilna Estevão, Aiden Curtiss, Mayowa Nicholas, Samile Bermannelli and Grace Bol will make their debut. Fans of the show should get excited because it will be aired on November 28th at 10pm ET on CBS. Show off all your #BlackGirlMagic ladies!

