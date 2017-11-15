BlackGirlMagic Will Be Displayed As Six Black Models Make Debut At 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show displays some cute clothes as well as beautiful models. This year the same thing will happen, but will also feature six Black models that will make their debut. According to Essence, Black models such as Chanel Iman, Selita Ebanks and Jasmine Tookes careers have taken off after appearing on the show.
61 models have been chosen for this years show, 17 new models and six Black women that will sashay on the runway. Alecia Morais, Amilna Estevão, Aiden Curtiss, Mayowa Nicholas, Samile Bermannelli and Grace Bol will make their debut. Fans of the show should get excited because it will be aired on November 28th at 10pm ET on CBS. Show off all your #BlackGirlMagic ladies!
