#BlackGirlMagic Will Be Displayed As Six Black Models Make Debut At 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Larissa Mendoza

Posted 3 mins ago
Street Style - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Melodie Jeng / Getty

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show displays some cute clothes as well as beautiful models. This year the same thing will happen, but will also feature six Black models that will make their debut. According to Essence, Black models such as Chanel Iman, Selita Ebanks and Jasmine Tookes careers have taken off after appearing on the show.

61 models have been chosen for this years show, 17 new models and six Black women that will sashay on the runway. Alecia Morais, Amilna Estevão, Aiden Curtiss, Mayowa Nicholas, Samile Bermannelli and Grace Bol will make their debut. Fans of the show should get excited because it will be aired on November 28th at 10pm ET on CBS. Show off all your #BlackGirlMagic ladies!

These Black Models Were Stylishly Spotted Heading To The Victoria Secret Fashion Show Callbacks

These Black Models Were Stylishly Spotted Heading To The Victoria Secret Fashion Show Callbacks

Diversity in the fashion industry has always been a struggle. While the conversation has become more open, we are still fighting for representation. The Victoria Secret Fashion Show had it’s callbacks on Monday. Models were spotted in midtown Manhattan, turning the street into a runway. One thing we noticed (other than stylish looks) was the diverse women. Here are the Black models that are werking to wear those wings.

