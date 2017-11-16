Khloè Kardashian Gives Thanks To God

Khloè Kardashian is expected to be a mommy soon and recently got a bit spiritual in a post on Instagram. In the post she put on a filter with hearts around her. She said, “Lord, Thank You for giving me the health and strength I need to overcome every stronghold in my life and for loving me unconditionally in the times that I may fail you. Amen.”

💜 Lord, Thank You for giving me the health and strength I need to overcome every stronghold in my life and for loving me unconditionally in the times that I may fail you. Amen 💜 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

💕a few of my favorite things 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

In a People article they confirmed that she was having a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson and has spending a lot of quality time with him. Another post she took a picture of flowers and said, “a few of my favorite things.” It is also alleged that her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Kim Kardashian West is also expecting via surrogate her third child. Khloè has yet to show her baby bump, but we will keep you posted if she does.

