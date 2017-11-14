Why Was Xscape So Awkward About Kandi’s Absence From Recording New Music? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The ladies of Xscape were on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, and they were talking about their reunion tour and future endeavors. When Andy asked whether new music was in the group’s future, some awkwardness ensued, and Kandi revealed that she would not be a part of that new phase of Xscape.

Eventually, Kandi explained- kind of -that other projects she has committed to will cause her to be unavailable for recording. The awkwardness in the air was unmistakeable, however, and it has left fans wondering how LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tiny are really feeling about Kandi’s plans. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

