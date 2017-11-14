Stove Top Stuffing Debuts Stretchy Thanksgiving Dinner Pants

If you’re not sure what you’re wearing to house hop this Thanksgiving, the minds behind Stove Top stuffing have a last minute suggestion for you.

The company has designed a pair of unisex maroon pants featuring a stuffing-inspired elastic waistband. Clearly, not the most fashionable choice, but Stove Top says they’ll allow you to at least have a second serving at Thanksgiving—unlike other pant options, which are “too tight” and make your belly feel constricted.

Watch the video up top and let us know if you’ll be purchasing a pair of Stove Top Thanksgiving Dinner Pants for the low low… just $19.98.

