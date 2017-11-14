Fashion & Lifestyle
Stove Top Stuffing Debuts Stretchy Thanksgiving Dinner Pants

Not Balmain, but apparently these pants do the trick if you've got a healthy appetite.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 58 mins ago
65 reads
If you’re not sure what you’re wearing to house hop this Thanksgiving, the minds behind Stove Top stuffing have a last minute suggestion for you.

The company has designed a pair of unisex maroon pants featuring a stuffing-inspired elastic waistband. Clearly, not the most fashionable choice, but Stove Top says they’ll allow you to at least have a second serving at Thanksgiving—unlike other pant options, which are “too tight” and make your belly feel constricted.

Watch the video up top and let us know if you’ll be purchasing a pair of Stove Top Thanksgiving Dinner Pants for the low low… just $19.98.

