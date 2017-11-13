Tia & Tamera Mowry’s “Sister, Sister” One Step Closer To A Reboot

On “The Real” a couple of months back Tia and Tamera were talking about a possible reboot of their hit show “Sister, Sister.” According to The Jasmine Brand, fans might be watching the reboot next fall. The sisters never thought it would happen and are excited about this opportunity.

Tia said, “[It’s] amazing and wonderful. My sister and I are taking meetings as we speak, so it’s definitely closer than ever to making this reboot happen. We are being told that they want it to be or happen next year in the fall. So, it’s going by so fast, everything. We’re talking about working with the producers who were producers on the show 15, 20 years ago. Just to be sitting in these meetings with them 20 years later, it’s crazy.”

“Sister, Sister” premiered in 1994 and ended in 1999. The show was about two teenagers that found out they were separated and adopted at birth, but met each other when they were fourteen. About the new series Tia said, “I’d like it to be where we are in our lives right now. We’re moms with children, but I would like for the show to really focus on sisterhood and the strengths and weaknesses of sisterhood.” We look forward to seeing this reboot and wish them all the success.

