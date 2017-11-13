Should Kim Kardashian Have Invited Her Surrogate To Her Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian had a pretty, pink, star-studded baby shower to celebrate the coming of her third child with Kanye West. This child, unlike 4-year-old North & 2-year-old- Saint, is on her way via surrogate. It makes you wonder, however, whether or not in this case the surrogate also gets to partake in the excitement of a baby shower, since she is actually doing all the heavy lifting pre-birth. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

