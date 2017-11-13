Tyrese Says Depression Medication Caused Those Bizarre Videos

Weeks after Tyrese began displaying erratic behavior on social media, the singer/actor has come forward to say that his behavior is all due to a new medication he’s been taking.

Tyrese claims he had been seeing a series of therapists for stress caused by the custody issues with his daughter. One of them prescribed the drug Rexulti to treat his depression, which unfortunately had adverse side effects. ” I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100%,” he shared on Instagram. “Please don’t chalk this up as ‘oversharing’… a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology.”

During his public outcry on social media, Tyrese shared that his ex-wife Norma was blocking him from seeing his 10-year-old daughter Shayla, even though he shells out $13,000 in child support. Along with many frequent and emotionally charged posts starting in September, Tyrese began trashing his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson and even threatened to quit the franchise.

Hopefully, Tyrese will make personal phone calls to everyone he’s dragged within the past few weeks.

IMAGE: Getty