First Look At Carter Twins’ Faces! [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
21.4K reads
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Nearly 6 months later, photos have finally surfaced of the Carter twins and they are ADORABLE!

Some paparazzi caught Beyoncé and their nanny out and about with what is rumored to be Sir and Rumi Carter (perhaps on vacation)..and they are the cutest things. The twins were born on June 14 but their birth wasn’t announced until one month later when Beyoncé broke the internet with a group photo of the three of them. Since then, Jay Z and Beyoncé have kept the children’s identity on the low.

Check out the photos of the Carter Twins below. And let us know which parent you think the kids resemble most (assuming that it’s them).

Sir (held by Beyoncé), Rumi (held by Tina), Blue, Beyoncé, & Tina in Miami 😍💜 The twins are so big!

A post shared by Blue, Rumi, & Sir's Mommy 🐝 (@sixinchheeels) on

We finally made our debut. Bask in our glory and let all your friends know. Yeah, we cuter than you know who. #cartertwins #cartertwinsblackblook

A post shared by Carter Twins(#Rumi, #Sir) (@cartertwinsblackbook) on

