Lindsay Lohan Asks Kendrick To DM Her

Lindsay Lohan has been on a downward spiral pretty much since everything she’s done post-Mean Girls. Most recently defending Harvey Weinstein against numerous allegations of sexual assault, the public is most definitely not on Lohan’s side for like….anything at all. For someone who is seemingly strung out and not doing her best, we want to make sure that she stays away from the public figures we love and cherish–but unfortunately it looks like she’s up to something.
Early Wednesday morning, Lindsay tweeted Kendrick Lamar, simply writing, “DM me.” With such a cryptic message, everybody was both confused and scared for what would happen if she got ahold of our beloved Kung Fu Kenny. The interaction probably is completely harmless, and the chances of Kendrick actually responding when that’s one of millions of tweets he would have to sift through is slim–but Lindsay’s attempt is confusing nonetheless.
Whatever it is Lohan wants from Lamar, the people want to stop–and everyone made that extremely clear to the Parent Trap star. Check out the most hilarious replies from fans doing their best to clown Lindsay and protect Kendrick Lamar at all costs.
