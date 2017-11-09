Mark Wahlberg Reveals That His Kids Don’t Know About His Music Past [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mark Wahlberg chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about his new movie, “Daddy’s Home 2,” and explains why it’s a sequel he didn’t expect or plan to happen. He talks about why it’s a great movie for American audiences in the current temperature of our country, and relishing the opportunity to make a family movie. Mark also talks about his family-owned burger joint, “Wahlburgers,” and his excitement about opening his Atlanta location.

Mark shares his love for watching Dish Nation, what it’s like to team up with Will Ferrell again, and his excitement to come to Atlanta to make a movie for the first time. Plus, he reveals his music habits in the car, and whether his kids are aware about his past in music. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Mark Wahlberg Over The Years (PHOTOS) 15 photos Launch gallery Mark Wahlberg Over The Years (PHOTOS) 1. Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch had one of the most popular rap singles of 1991, “Good Vibrations.” Source:YouTube 1 of 15 2. Mark Wahlberg was the model for one of the most famous Calvin Klein ads of all time. Source:Tumblr 2 of 15 3. Mark Wahlberg famously shot with Kate Moss. Years later, Mark would say that it was his “most embarrassing moment.” Source:Tumblr 3 of 15 4. After Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch broke up, Mark teamed up with Prince Ital Joe for the hugely unpopular “Life in the Streets.” Source:Instagram 4 of 15 5. Before becoming a star, Mark was a trouble child. At the age of 13, he was addicted to cocaine. Source:Instagram 5 of 15 6. At the age of 16, Mark attacked a Vietnamese man on the street with a large stick. Wahlberg was charged with attempted murder. He would plead guilty to assault, and he was sentenced to two years in prison. Source:Instagram 6 of 15 7. Although he had parts in other movies, Mark first really showed off his acting skills in “The Basketball Diaries” in 1995. Source:IDMb 7 of 15 8. Mark wasn’t scared to embrace his bad side, like he did in “Fear” (1996) with Reese Witherspoon. Source:IDMb 8 of 15 9. Mark Wahlberg got critical acclaim for his role as Dirk Diggler in 1997’s “Boogie Nights.” Source:Instagram 9 of 15 10. Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney, and Ice Cube all got critical praise for the strong “Three Kings.” Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Mark Wahlberg was back to his badass self in the John Singleton-directed “Four Brothers.” Source:IDMb 11 of 15 12. One of the stories Mark Wahlberg has been trying to tell for years is the one of boxer Micky Ward. He finally got it done in 2010’s “The Fighter.” Source:IDMb 12 of 15 13. Mark Wahlberg is not just an action star. He showed off his funny bone in the 2012 smash hit “Ted.” Source:IDMb 13 of 15 14. Mark Wahlberg has served as executive producer of shows like “Entourage,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “How to Make It In America.” Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. However, in 2014, you should know him as being the ultimate action star in movies like “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” Source:IDMb 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Mark Wahlberg Reveals That His Kids Don’t Know About His Music Past [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Mark Wahlberg Over The Years (PHOTOS)