Miley Cyrus Says Church Shooter Is A “White Terrorist”

On Sunday, Devin Patrick Kelley went into First Baptist Church in Texas and killed 27 people. Trump spoke out about the shooter and called him a “deranged” man and mentioned that he had a lot of mental health issues. Many were angry because he wasn’t labeled a terrorist.

According to RollingOut, Miley Cyrus didn’t have a problem talking about the shooter and shared her thoughts about him. Cyrus called Kelley a “White terrorist” and also called the Las Vegas shooter the same thing. She then began to get bashed on social media with people saying she should die a slow death and calling her other vulgar names.

After the post Cyrus wrote, “I am aghast by the reaction of my latest post, it is completely amazing to me how defensive and in denial this country really is! You are not focused on the horrific tragedy I addressed but more angered that I am putting a BIG bright spotlight on the fact it was a ‘WHITE AMERICAN MALE’ terrorist that walked in & killed 26 people (including children) leaving 20 severely injured! All of a sudden…. ‘we are all equal’ ‘human is human’ ‘skin color doesn’t matter’ (NOW neither does gender) ‘makes no difference if they were male or female.” After Cyrus posted a pic of her and her father, but never for a second backed down from the people that kept talking about her.

