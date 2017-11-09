Miley Cyrus Says Church Shooter Is A “White Terrorist”

On Sunday, Devin Patrick Kelley went into First Baptist Church in Texas and killed 27 people. Trump spoke out about the shooter and called him a “deranged” man and mentioned that he had a lot of mental health issues. Many were angry because he wasn’t labeled a terrorist.
My dreams have become nightmares & those nightmares , reality … This isn't fair , this isn't right , this isn't just , this isn't human! This is a TERRORIST act by a WHITE AMERICAN MAN! I am heartbroken & embarrassed. Mortified by our country & its shitty system , lack of control/laws! This does NOT HAVE or NEED to happen! It's devastatingly disgusting! This is exactly why the lyrics of Bad Mood were so important for me to share on a major platform. I wanted to bring awareness to the fact that everyday we are waking up to more terrifyingly painful information that makes it nearly impossible to feel optimistic that things are going to change! They say it gets worst before it gets better in some cases & I wish on every star that this is the worst of it! I continue to be hopeful that enough is enough and the eyes of the ignorant will open and realize that (gun) VIOLENCE has to stop! This assholes Facebook profile photo was a fucking riffle ! "I don't know how much more it can take!" #FuckGuns #FuckViolence 🚫💔🚫💔 My love is with you TX!
According to RollingOut, Miley Cyrus didn’t have a problem talking about the shooter and shared her thoughts about him. Cyrus called Kelley a “White terrorist” and also called the Las Vegas shooter the same thing. She then began to get bashed on social media with people saying she should die a slow death and calling her other vulgar names.
I'd like to believe that EVERY person who takes the life of another being is " mentally ill " …. it's hard to conceptualize that a sane human could commit such a hideous crime. BUT I am sorry Donald Trump this absolutely is a " GUNS SITUATION" I am aghast by the reaction of my latest post , it is completely amazing to me how defensive and in denial this country really is! You are not focused on the horrific tragedy I addressed but more angered that I am putting a BIG bright spotlight on the fact it was a "WHITE AMERICAN MALE" terrorist that walked in & killed 26 people (including children) leaving 20 severely injured ! All of a sudden …. " we are all equal " "human is human" "skin color doesn't matter " (NOW neither does gender) "makes no difference if they were male or female" …… BUT those things absolutely matter when … someone completely legitimate is running for president (versus someone who isn't) , when a car runs over innocent people while professing their love to a GOD different from yours , it sure matters to the cops when they beat or even kill innocent people of color , it even matters at the airport/on an airplane or in immigration when folks are completely profiled & judged for their background . NOW it doesn't matter if someone is a man or woman? Well that's news to me and the HH foundation because it's been years of fighting for gender equality and the right to be the sex you identify with or marry the one you love! There has ALWAYS been an issue with these subjects until NOW. So since this tragedy has occurred (coming off the cusp of Vegas, another terroristic act by a white American male) DONT START to be all innocent! Gender , race , & religion HAS and continues to matter for all the wrong reasons & that's only the beginning of how backwards this country is! All of you are so focused on protecting yourself, you've completely forgotten that you're not the only one that has to live in this country or on this planet! Aren't you exhausted? Because to be honest I am fucking sick and tired of starting everyday with tears and in mourning! Let's unite! Trump never needed to build a wall for us , we've done it ourselves! Love!
After the post Cyrus wrote, “I am aghast by the reaction of my latest post, it is completely amazing to me how defensive and in denial this country really is! You are not focused on the horrific tragedy I addressed but more angered that I am putting a BIG bright spotlight on the fact it was a ‘WHITE AMERICAN MALE’ terrorist that walked in & killed 26 people (including children) leaving 20 severely injured! All of a sudden…. ‘we are all equal’ ‘human is human’ ‘skin color doesn’t matter’ (NOW neither does gender) ‘makes no difference if they were male or female.” After Cyrus posted a pic of her and her father, but never for a second backed down from the people that kept talking about her.
