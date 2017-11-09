Tina Knowles-Lawson & Richard Lawson Open WACO Theater In Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

Tina Knowles-Lawson is known for being a supporter of the arts. According to Ebony, her daughter, Solange Knowles one day even spoke out about how Lawson encouraged her and Beyonce at a young age to embrace it. Earlier this week Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson opened the WACO (Where Art Can Occur Theater Center in Los Angeles.

We finally opened WACO Theater Center( where Art Can Occur) ❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:06am PST

The talented and Handsome Bill Bellamy graced us with his presence on stage for a stage reading, he was great ! That is his gorgeous wife Kristen, my friend❤️at our grand opening of Where Art Can Occur (WACO ) A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:38pm PST

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

#Beyonce & #NicoleAriParker attend the Grand Opening of Tina and Richard Lawson’s Waco Theater Center A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:32am PST

The couple is hoping that this theater will be, “a place where we can celebrate an individual’s artistic creation and self-expression through theatre, reflecting fine art, innovation, craftsmanship and inspire imagination.” Stars such as Beyonce, Bill Bellamy and his wife Kristen, Nicole Ari Parker, Vanessa Williams, Naja Okuro, Glynn Turman and more came to support them. We wish this couple all of the success with their new business!

RELATED: Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: “They Have Very Different Personalities”

RELATED: Stacy Dash Throws Shade At Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles

RELATED: Here’s How You Can Help Tina Knowles-Lawson Love On Louisiana

INSTADAILY: 23 Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram 15 photos Launch gallery INSTADAILY: 23 Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram 1. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 1 of 15 2. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 2 of 15 3. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 3 of 15 4. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 4 of 15 5. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 5 of 15 6. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 6 of 15 7. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 7 of 15 8. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 8 of 15 9. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 9 of 15 10. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 10 of 15 11. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 11 of 15 12. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 12 of 15 13. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 13 of 15 14. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 14 of 15 15. All The Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram Source:Instagram 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Tina Knowles-Lawson & Richard Lawson Open WACO Theater In Los Angeles [PHOTOS] INSTADAILY: 23 Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram