Tina Knowles-Lawson & Richard Lawson Open WACO Theater In Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
Richard Lawson And Tina Knowles Lawson Launch WACO Theater Grand Opening - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Tina Knowles-Lawson is known for being a supporter of the arts. According to Ebony, her daughter, Solange Knowles one day even spoke out about how Lawson encouraged her and Beyonce at a young age to embrace it. Earlier this week Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson opened the WACO (Where Art Can Occur Theater Center in Los Angeles.

We finally opened WACO Theater Center( where Art Can Occur) ❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

 

 

#Beyonce & #NicoleAriParker attend the Grand Opening of Tina and Richard Lawson’s Waco Theater Center

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

The couple is hoping that this theater will be, “a place where we can celebrate an individual’s artistic creation and self-expression through theatre, reflecting fine art, innovation, craftsmanship and inspire imagination.” Stars such as Beyonce, Bill Bellamy and his wife Kristen, Nicole Ari Parker, Vanessa Williams, Naja Okuro, Glynn Turman and more came to support them. We wish this couple all of the success with their new business!

Continue reading Tina Knowles-Lawson & Richard Lawson Open WACO Theater In Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

