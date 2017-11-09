Tina Knowles-Lawson & Richard Lawson Open WACO Theater In Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

Tina Knowles-Lawson is known for being a supporter of the arts. According to Ebony, her daughter, Solange Knowles one day even spoke out about how Lawson encouraged her and Beyonce at a young age to embrace it. Earlier this week Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson opened the WACO (Where Art Can Occur Theater Center in Los Angeles.
We are so blessed to have these amazing talented actor friends, Who so generously donated their time for this great cause. The super talented veteran actor Glynn Turman, And the beautiful talented Vanessa Williams, This wonderful , pretty talented actress Naja Okuro. ( The Good Fight) They did our first production Richard Westleys “The Talented Tenth” @wacotheater
The couple is hoping that this theater will be, “a place where we can celebrate an individual’s artistic creation and self-expression through theatre, reflecting fine art, innovation, craftsmanship and inspire imagination.” Stars such as Beyonce, Bill Bellamy and his wife Kristen, Nicole Ari Parker, Vanessa Williams, Naja Okuro, Glynn Turman and more came to support them. We wish this couple all of the success with their new business!
