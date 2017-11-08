Vivica Fox Shares A Funny Memory From Friendship With Whitney Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Vivica A. Fox talks about playing Bobbi Kristina‘s Aunt Pat in TVOne’s biopic, “Bobbi Kristina.” She talks about being so in awe of the amazing cast around her. She reminisces about her friendship with the late, great, Whitney Houston, and getting close to her while doing the film, “Two Can Play That Game.” She shares her fondest memory of that friendship; a story about going out to meet her for after-work drinks.

Vivica plays a game of “What Does The Fox Say,” giving her raw, unfiltered opinions on pop culture- like Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl performance, 74-year-old Mick Jagger‘s new 22-year-old girlfriend, and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

