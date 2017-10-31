Surrogate Mom Gives Birth To Two Children—But One Is Her Biological Son

A California woman who agreed to be a surrogate mother nearly lost her own biological son in the process.

After being matched with a couple, Jessica Allen had one of their embryos successfully implanted into her uterus. Six weeks later her doctor noticed an odd development and Allen thought she would be giving birth to identical twin boys, ABC11 reports. When they were born, Allen noticed one was “much lighter” than the other and had a DNA test performed one month later—the second baby ended up being her biological son.

“Doctors say what happened was extremely rare. It’s called superfetation when a woman continues to ovulate even after becoming pregnant, resulting in two babies,” ABC11 explains.

Allen had to fight for her kid, but “after a complicated process” she and her husband were granted custody of their son.

