Father Shot & Killed His Son For Being Gay

A Nevada man is behind bars for shooting and killing his 14-year-old son for being gay according to Channel 3 News in Las Vegas.
14-year-old Giovanni Melton got shot inside his apartment when his father walked in on him and his boyfriend according Sonja James Giovanni’s foster mom on November 2, 2017.
Friends and family recall the 14-year-old being threatened by his father on more than one occasion for his sexual orientation.
The Henderson Police Department says Giovanni was rushed to St. Rose Dominican Hospital in critical condition.
Melton was arrested at the scene and charged with, “open murder, child abuse, firearms possession and other various charges, and was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.”
“Giovanni was abused physically and mentally and spiritually for many, many years,“ explained Jones. “He hated the fact that his son was gay. I’m sure that inside his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.”
(Sources: Yahoo & Channel 3 News Las Vegas)