Bob Barker Gives A Touching Tribute To His Late Wife On Their Anniversary

We all remember watching “The Prices Right” with TV host Bob Barker and him not only being a animal lover, but a WW2 veteran. Fans though found out recently he was also a widower. According to 97.1, on Barker’s 36th anniversary to his late wife Dorothy Jo Gideon he paid a touching tribute to her.

Barker and his wife met at an Ella Fitzgerald concert, they were very young when they started dating, but he knew he found love then. In 1945, they eloped while he was on leave from the Navy. His wife worked in the entertainment industry and also loved animals. She dedicated some of her time to be a animal rights activist and also had some influence on her husband.

Barker said, “She was ahead of her time. She really was. She stopped wearing fur coats before anyone was stopping.” His wife passed away in 1981 of lung cancer and Barker never wanted to remarry again. On their 36th anniversary Barker went to lay flowers on her grave and it just proves that the love they have will never end.

