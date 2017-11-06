Entertainment News
Lamar Odom Collapses While Partying [VIDEO]

The former NBA player was in his VIP booth at Bootsy Bellows night club when he collapsed around 2 am.

2017 Maxim Halloween Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Lamar Odom was out when suddenly he collapsed at his VIP booth. According to TMZ Sports, it happened early Sunday morning at Bootsy Bellows on the Sunset Strip. Several staff members as well as people at the club rushed over when Odom collapsed to the ground.

Odom was allegedly drinking several hours before the incident, but reps mentioned as of now he’s “doing great.” He did an intense workout earlier that day and many say he was suffering from dehydration. In 2015, Odom almost died of a drug overdose and has had a history of substance abuse.

Since that incident he has gone through rehab and made life changes. TMZ also mentioned that the former NBA player has been doing a lot of partying lately, but for now is feeling better. No comments have been made by Odom, but we will keep you posted.

Lamar Odom Through The Years

Lamar Odom Through The Years

Lamar Odom Through The Years

 

Lamar Odom

