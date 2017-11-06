Release Of FBI’s Faulty MLK Analysis Raises Questions About Trump’s Motives

President Donald Trump is known to love a good conspiracy theory. It was with a sense of eagerness that he tweeted about the release of classified documents surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, which many researchers and conspiracy theorists relished seeing.

But many are wondering if the president—who’s under investigation himself—has some other motives behind releasing specific documents that illustrate the intelligence community’s faults.

The Washington Post reported that the latest trove of files released on Friday included a 20-page FBI document, full of bias and errors, about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a document that’s unrelated to the Kennedy assassination.

MLK document included in JFK files contains explosive but uncorroborated allegations against the civil rights leader https://t.co/XpJxKYxfco — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 4, 2017

A historian who has written extensively about King, told The Post that the FBI document is a restatement of false allegations that the civil rights leader was a Communist.

“The No. 1 thing I’ve learned in 40 years of doing this, is just because you see it in a top secret document, just because someone had said it to the FBI, doesn’t mean it’s all accurate,” David Garrow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author told the newspaper.

While then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover gathered embarrassing information about King’s personal life, he missed the mark on accurately linking him to the Communist Party USA, which was no longer a threat to U.S. national security by the 1960s.

The document reveals that Hoover’s animosity toward King influenced the bureau’s extensive investigation. And he inflated the domestic communist threat in his mind.

Is the King file Trump’s way of discrediting the ongoing FBI probe into his presidential campaign’s suspected collusion with Russians?

SOURCE: Washington Post

