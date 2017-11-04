The man who allegedly sexually harassed Terry Crews has been revealed.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
According to Variety, Adam Venit, the longtime head of WME’s motion picture group, is on leave from the agency as they investigate the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor’s allegations against him. Crews is repped by WME, but Venit is not his agent.
Last month when news broke of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, Crews disclosed on Twitter that he was groped last year at a “Hollywood function” by a “high-level Hollywood executive.”
While the actor never disclosed who that person in his Tweets, sources close to Crews said that he was planning on going public with Venit’s name.
Variety also reported that Venit has a pretty impressive client list that includes Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner, both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment over the past week. He also reps Emma Stone, Adam Sandler, Diane Keaton, Shawn Levy, Vince Vaughn, Marc Forster and Eddie Murphy.
Reps for WME and Venit declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Crews.
Over the past month, it appears that Hollywood has exploded with hundreds of actresses and actors coming forward claiming they have been sexually harassed and/or raped by male execs, directors and actors.
The Latest:
- 8 “House Of Cards” Employees Describe Kevin Spacey’s “Predatory” Behavior
- Man Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Terry Crews Has Been Revealed [PHOTO]
- Lisa Nicole Cloud From “Married To Medicine” Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released
- “Moesha” Cast Reveals Whether Or Not There’s A Reboot In The Works [VIDEO]
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 13
2. Rosey Grier2 of 13
3. Ceelo Green3 of 13
4. Mike Tyson4 of 13
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 13
6. Britney Spears6 of 13
7. Sean Kingston7 of 13
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 13
9. Al Gore9 of 13
10. Bill Cosby10 of 13
11. John Travolta11 of 13
12. Lawrence Taylor12 of 13
13. R. Kelly13 of 13
RELATED NEWS:
Terry Crews Describes Alleged Sexual Assault By Male Hollywood Exec: ‘To The Casualties Of This Behavior, You Are Not Alone’
Harvey Weinstein Has ‘Different Recollection’ Of Lupita Nyong’o’s Accusations
#MeToo: Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Her Past Experiences With Harvey Weinstein, ‘I Felt Unsafe’