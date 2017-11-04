8 “House Of Cards” Employees Describe Kevin Spacey’s “Predatory” Behavior

Kevin Spacey allegedly made the set of House of Cards a “toxic” work environment, eight employees who work on or previously worked on the show recently told CNN.

According to CNN entertainment reporter Chloe Melas, Spacey is said to have interacted with set members in inappropriate ways on multiple occasions, including “nonconsensual physical contact, massaging their shoulders, touching their stomachs,” and “making sexually inappropriate comments.”

In an account that was previously undisclosed, a former production assistant also told CNN he was sexually assaulted by Spacey during one of the show’s earlier seasons. All eight people, who each described Spacey’s behavior as “predatory,” reportedly requested anonymity “for fear of professional repercussions for speaking out.”

Several current and former "House of Cards" employees have alleged sexual harassment or assault by Kevin Spacey https://t.co/MDXr095b48 pic.twitter.com/MewEJiwSNa — CNN (@CNN) November 3, 2017

As allegations against Spacey continue to emerge, Entourage star Jeremy Piven also finds himself in the hot seat. Earlier this week, Piven was accused by reality star and Suicide Squad actress Ariane Bellamar of groping her.

“‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [sofa] without asking?? ‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the a–, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made?” she tweeted on Monday. “I was led to @jeremypiven’s trailer by a young, blonde woman w/a clipboard (I presumed a PA) to discuss my ‘career.’ My ‘potential.’”

On Tuesday, Piven denied the allegations.

“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen,” he said in a statement issued Tuesday. “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

While ABC News has yet to hear back from Bellamar’s reps, CBS—who broadcasts Piven’s Wisdom of the Crowd and The Late Show—said Tuesday that employees “are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.” The network also cancelled Piven’s Friday appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

Thank you, @StephenAtHome, for being one of the good dudes. No wonder you’re my little girl’s #LateNight super hero. https://t.co/pOSqpsiGiz — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) November 2, 2017

