Why Are Chris Brown’s Album Sales Projected To Be So Low? [EXCLUSIVE]

After all the hubbub surrounding Chris Brown‘s 45-track album, it dropped on Halloween. Along with its release came a set of instructions to fans on how to make it chart and gross a lot of profits. But still, the sale projections are in it’s looking like it’s going to sell much less than Chris and his team had planned. Why is that? Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

