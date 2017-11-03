Mo’Nique Says She’s Ready To Fight Tom Joyner [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mo’Nique came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She kicks things off by calling for a protest of Tom Joyner because she showed up to his show 8 minutes late and she couldn’t get into the studio! She explains that she was a little late because she left her fitbit at home and had to turn around to get it. Mo’Nique and Rickey Smiley talk about their almost 30 years of friendship, and Rickey recalls a hilarious story of when Mo’Nique made Rickey go out to pick up her husband at 1am.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mo’Nique talks about missing being on TV, but, she says, “when I come back it has to make sense.” She discusses refusing to allow the industry to bank on vanity and an addiction to fame, rather than paying her what she’s worth. Click on this exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Mo’Nique Reveals If She’ll Return To Stand-Up Comedy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Vilified For Oprah, Lee Daniels Comments [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mo’Nique Reveals Emails Proving She Was Offered Cookie Lyon Role On “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]