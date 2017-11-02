Why B.o.B Doesn’t Believe The Slave Trade Ever Happened

There are a lot of conspiracy theories out there and B.o.B just spoke about one that has offended some people. On Instagram he spoke about how there is no evidence that the slave trade ever existed.

On the photo he said:

“They say slavery lasted 400 yrs… America is only 250 yrs old… You ever seen a slave ship ? They can find a billion year old dinosaur bone but can’t find any slave ships. #AseerTheDukeofTiers 🤔 #apparently#SlaveryIsNotInMyDNA #WeBeenHere.”

People were going off in the comment section and making statements to B.o.B that he wasn’t prepared for. According to Hot New Hip Hop, one comment said, “they’re are slaves ships at the Smithsonian African American Museum, National Museum of African American History and Culture. New Orleans just got approved for a project called the Slave Ship Museum and there’s also the International Slave Museum in Liverpool, England […] Google’s your friend brah.” The rapper hasn’t said much since then, bur we will keep you updated on if he does. What do you think about what B.o.B. said?

