Woman Shares Her Scary Story About Butt Implants [VIDEO]

You might recognize Jenelle of #getbodiedyj, she is an Instagram star that has over 500K followers. She recently was on The Doctors and spoke about getting illegal butt injections and how she is now suffering from it. Jenelle revealed that after having a baby she didn’t feel comfortable in her own skin, suffered from postpartum and wanted to do something to make her feel better.

She decided to go get butt injections because she saw the women in Atlanta and how amazing their bodies were. Jenelle went into a hotel room, received the injections from an alleged medical provider and she now regrets that decision. She received 9 injections that has made her butt bigger and hurts if she sits too long. She said, “I didn’t think I could possibly die.”

While on The Doctors she went to see Dr. Andrew Wardan which did a series of testing on her. He could tell where she was having pain and asked her questions about this alleged medical provider. Jenelle didn’t really know the man and was given the name and number from another person. Warden believed that she could of just done a Brazilian butt lift, but didn’t. Now she’s telling her story so other women don’t get caught up.

