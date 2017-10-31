Videos
Home > Videos

Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams passed out on live television while filming 'The Wendy Show' this morning.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 7 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Wendy Williams is trending on Twitter right now, but not for her costume. The daytime talk show host apparently passed out on live TV this morning when she says she “overheated” in her Halloween costume.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The scary moment left fans in the audience gasping. A producer ran in to check on her before the show went to commercial. Wendy returned after the break and finished the show. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” she explained.

While Wendy appears to be OK, some speculate it looks like she may have suffered a mini stroke because of her reaction before collapsing. Our prayers are with the media veteran.

The Latest:




Casamigos Halloween Party - Inside

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

28 photos Launch gallery

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Continue reading Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

It's that SCARY time of year! In honor of Halloween 2017, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kandi Burrus and Nas went all out with their creative costumes. Take a look at some of our favorite looks!

RELATED STORIES:

Did Wendy Williams Fire Staff Who Leaked Cheating Rumors About Her Husband?

Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent Goes In On Wendy Williams

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show