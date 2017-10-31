Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams is trending on Twitter right now, but not for her costume. The daytime talk show host apparently passed out on live TV this morning when she says she “overheated” in her Halloween costume.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The scary moment left fans in the audience gasping. A producer ran in to check on her before the show went to commercial. Wendy returned after the break and finished the show. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” she explained.
While Wendy appears to be OK, some speculate it looks like she may have suffered a mini stroke because of her reaction before collapsing. Our prayers are with the media veteran.
The Latest:
- LHHNY Recap: The Ratchets That Started It All Welcome Anais, Plus Safaree Is Back
- How To Win Money From “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” ATM! [CONTEST]
- ATM Contest: Past PIN #s
- Houston Texans Owner “No Show” At NAACP Meeting
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Kim Kardashian as Cher1 of 28
2. Kim Kardashian as Cher2 of 28
3. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah3 of 28
4. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah4 of 28
5. Beyonce as Lil' Kim5 of 28
6. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS6 of 28
7. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS7 of 28
8. Kandi Burruss as Pennywise8 of 28
9. Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker as LL Cool T9 of 28
10. NeNe & Gregg Leakes as Pest Control10 of 28
11. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA11 of 28
12. Nas As Richard Pryor12 of 28
13. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger13 of 28
14. Demi Lovato as Selena14 of 28
15. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy15 of 28
16. Paris and Prince Jackson16 of 28
17. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls17 of 28
18. Eniko Hart as Ciara18 of 28
19. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies19 of 28
20. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny20 of 28
21. Steph Curry as Jigsaw21 of 28
22. Terrenc J and Jasmine Sanders and The Cowardly Lion and Dorothy22 of 28
23. Shantel Jackson as an Egyptian Queen23 of 28
24. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah24 of 28
25. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah25 of 28
26. Sevyn Streeter as Queen Of The Night26 of 28
27. Kelly Rowland as Strange`27 of 28
28. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon as Strange` and Eddie Murphy28 of 28
RELATED STORIES:
Did Wendy Williams Fire Staff Who Leaked Cheating Rumors About Her Husband?
Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent Goes In On Wendy Williams