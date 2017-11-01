University Of Hartford Student Arrested After Rubbing Used Tampons On Black Roommate’s Belongings

Social media has been in an uproar after finding out that a black University of Hartford freshman had become sick after being terrorized by her white roommate.

For over a month, Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe had been getting bad vibes from her roommate Brianna Brochu, however, when she got sick and wasn’t getting any better, she knew something was really wrong. Shortly after Rowe finally moved out of her dorm, an RA made her aware of a post Brochu shared on Instagram.

The post, which has since been deleted, read: “Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/2 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons [on] her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

Rowe filed a report with Public Safety and West Hartford police. She was even asked by the school to sign a no-contact agreement and not speak to Brochu, nor discuss the incident publicly.

That didn’t fly well with the masses and it didn’t take long before social media caught wind of Jazzy’s story and demanded that the University of Hartford do better. Most people were grossed out by Brochu’s disgusting antics.

According to the University, Brochu has been arrested by the West Hartford Police Department and charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

