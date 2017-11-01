Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Talks About Daughter’s “Sinister” Freezer Death On “Dr. Oz Show” [VIDEO]

The police closed the books on their investigation into the death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins, whose dead body was found in a hotel’s walk-in freezer in September. But Jenkins’ mother is relentless in her pursuit of answers to unresolved questions surrounding her daughter’s death.

READ MORE: WATCH: Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Casts More Doubt On Freezer Death Of Daughter

Tereasa Martin appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” Tuesday to discuss the case, raising doubt about the thoroughness of the police investigation.

Mother and sister of Kenneka Jenkins, the young woman found dead in a hotel freezer, to appear on “The Dr. Oz Show.” https://t.co/c2bQhZx498 pic.twitter.com/sttm4CUCtG — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 31, 2017

According to The Chicago Tribune, the program promised “explosive new details” of a possible cover-up, but it did not offer new theories about the case.

Jenkins went missing early Sept. 9 after a night of partying with friends at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, a suburban of Chicago. She was found dead the next day. Police investigators concluded that she staggered drunk into the freezer and closed the door. However, evidence began emerging on social media that suggests foul play was involved.

The family’s lawyer joined Martin on the program, and long with Dr. Oz and fellow presenter Nancy Grace, they speculated about whether Jenkins was drugged, raised suspicions about police photographs taken of Jenkins after she was found, and questioned the autopsy report.

READ MORE: New ‘Graphic’ Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Death Photos Suggest Foul Play, Lawyers Say

The Tribune reported that a police statement after the show aired insisted that a thorough investigation was done and concluded that there was no foul play. Also responding to the program, the hotel released a statement pointing out that the show failed to offer any new evidence. The Crowne Plaza has come under heavy criticism for not cooperating with the family’s investigation.

Here are some responses to the program from views:

I saw the Dr Oz episode today, it's heartbreaking & Madame T is a strong woman for her daughter💜✊🏿 #kennekajenkins — Dabking_Antonio (@KingPowell1997) October 31, 2017

This Kenneka Jenkins episode on Dr. Oz is so sad — A.Dos (@alexisarion) October 31, 2017

Watching the Kenneka Jenkins story on Dr. Oz and my heart just hurts 😢 — Meens (@aminah_iam) October 31, 2017

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

New Details Released About Kenneka Jenkins’ Harrowing Final Hours

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In Freezer Death

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 45 photos Launch gallery 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss Source:Getty 1 of 45 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 45 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 45 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 45 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 45 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 45 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 45 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 45 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 45 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 45 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 45 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 45 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 45 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 45 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 45 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 45 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 45 18. Team Obama Source:Instagram 18 of 45 19. A Family Affair Source:Getty 19 of 45 20. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 20 of 45 21. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 21 of 45 22. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 22 of 45 23. Historic First Family Source:Getty 23 of 45 24. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 24 of 45 25. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 25 of 45 26. Playing In The Oval Office Source:Instagram 26 of 45 27. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 27 of 45 28. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 28 of 45 29. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 29 of 45 30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 30 of 45 31. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 31 of 45 32. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 32 of 45 33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 33 of 45 34. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 34 of 45 35. Family Support Source:Getty 35 of 45 36. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 36 of 45 37. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 37 of 45 38. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 38 of 45 39. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 39 of 45 40. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 40 of 45 41. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 41 of 45 42. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 42 of 45 43. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 43 of 45 44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 44 of 45 45. Christmas Tree Lighting Source:Getty 45 of 45 Skip ad Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas