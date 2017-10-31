Paternity Test Tuesdays
Home > Paternity Test Tuesdays

Paternity Results: Woman Suspects Her Wife Betrayed Her With High School Homie [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
38 reads
Leave a comment

On a Paternity Test Tuesday, a lesbian couple needs to figure out the parentage of their baby, because Tranice suspects that Dalinda switched the donor of their baby without telling her. With the baby came out looking a lot different than he would have with the other donor, Tranice got suspicious. Now, they want a paternity test to be sure. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Paternity Results: Man Says Baby Is Too Light-Skinned To Be His [EXCLUSIVE]

RELARED: Paternity Results: Nightclub Owner Keeps Having Babies With His Employees [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Paternity Results: Church Deacon Isn’t Sure About Marrying His Ex-Stripper Love [EXCLUSIVE]


The Latest:

Oops Baby: Love Children of the Rich & Famous

7 photos Launch gallery

Oops Baby: Love Children of the Rich & Famous

Continue reading Paternity Results: Woman Suspects Her Wife Betrayed Her With High School Homie [EXCLUSIVE]

Oops Baby: Love Children of the Rich & Famous

The Urban Dictionary defines ‘Love Child’ as the illegitimate child of two adults conceived in a moment of passion.. . not to be confused with a ‘child of love’ which apparently is the exact opposite.  Here are some celebrities who have a love child or two.

Paternity Test Tuesday

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show