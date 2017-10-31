Why Andre 3000 Has Been Off-The-Radar All These Years [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Andre 3000 is one of those hip-hop legends that has withstood the test of time. Just about any time he’s featured on anything, hip-hop is more than hear for it, but he stays largely in the shadows. Rap fans have been aching for an album from him for years, and wondering why he keeps so quiet. He recently did an interview in GQ, however, that sheds a lot of light on who he is.

Andre revealed that he has always suffered with an anxiety around people, especially at the height of success with Outkast. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

