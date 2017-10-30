Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Casts More Doubt On Freezer Death Of Daughter [VIDEO]

There was a camera above the hotel freezer in which Kenneka Jenkins was found dead last month even though law enforcement has said otherwise, said the slain teen’s mom claimed in an interview with Chicago radio station 107.5 WGCI Friday.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“There was a camera directly over this freezer,” Tereasa Martin told the radio station. “…At the closing of the meeting I asked the detective as well as the sergeant and the sergeant said aggressively ‘There wasn’t no camera’ so I guess the camera disappeared too.”
READ MORE: New ‘Graphic’ Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Death Photos Suggest Foul Play, Lawyers Say
“So you’re saying there was definitely a camera there?” one of the radio show hosts asked Martin.
“It was definitely a camera there,” Martin responded.
Jenkins, 19, was found dead in a Crowne Plaza O’Hare Hotel freezer of reported hypothermia on September 10. Her death prompted protests and an outcry for justice in what many claimed was a murder. After more than a month, the case was closed with the death being ruled accidental after no evidence was found that indicated Jenkins’ as a victim of foul play, said police in Rosemont, Illinois.
Martin had appealed to the FBI to investigate, mysterious death in suburban Chicago, but the federal agency declined. She has been fighting for justice for her daughter ever since.
READ MORE: New Details Released About Kenneka Jenkins’ Harrowing Final Hours
Recently released photographs showed how Jenkins was found dead in the freezer last month. The Chicago teen wore the same jeans and jean jacket that she had on in surveillance videos of her walk through the hotel before her death, the photos revealed. The shirt beneath her jacket “was pulled up exposing her breasts,” according to a police report.
The photos “raise more questions than answers,” said Martin’s lawyers. Police, however, decided wrongfully, as many social media users claimed, to close the case that highlighted pushes for better investigations of missing Black youth.
“Our detective reported no signs of foul play throughout the whole investigation,” Police Chief Donald Stephens III said in a statement. “There is no evidence that Ms. Jenkins was forced to drink alcohol or consume any narcotics while at the hotel.”
Watch the full interview below.
The Latest:
- Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Casts More Doubt On Freezer Death Of Daughter [VIDEO]
- Baby That Was Denied Fathers Kidney Rushed To The Hospital
- Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy Theories Linger 15 Years After Studio Killing
- Of Course, Not Everyone Is Happy For Cardi B & Offset [EXCLUSIVE]
31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody
31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody
1. Kendra James, 21Source:Instagram 1 of 31
2. Kathryn Johnston, 92Source:Getty 2 of 31
3. Tarika Wilson, 26Source:Getty 3 of 31
4. Shereese Francis, 30Source:Getty 4 of 31
5. Rekia Boyd, 22Source:Instagram 5 of 31
6. Shantel Davis, 23Source:Getty 6 of 31
7. Alesia Thomas, 35Source:Getty 7 of 31
8. Malissa Williams, 30Source:Getty 8 of 31
9. Darnesha Harris, 17Source:Getty 9 of 31
10. Shelly Frey, 27Source:Getty 10 of 31
11. Jessica Williams, 29Source:Instagram 11 of 31
12. Miriam Carey, 34Source:Getty 12 of 31
13. Yvette Smith, 47Source:Getty 13 of 31
14. Michelle Cusseaux, 50Source:Getty 14 of 31
15. Aura Rosser, 40Source:Getty 15 of 31
16. Tanisha Anderson, 37Source:Getty 16 of 31
17. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66Source:Getty 17 of 31
18. Natasha McKenna, 37Source:Getty 18 of 31
19. Janisha Fonville, 20Source:Getty 19 of 31
20. Meagan Hockaday, 26Source:Getty 20 of 31
21. Alexia Christian, 25Source:Getty 21 of 31
22. Sandra Bland, 28Source:Getty 22 of 31
23. Ralkina Jones, 37Source:Instagram 23 of 31
24. Barbara Dawson, 57Source:Instagram 24 of 31
25. Gynnya McMillen, 16Source:Getty 25 of 31
26. Symone Marshall, 22Source:Getty 26 of 31
27. Korryn Gaines, 23Source:Getty 27 of 31
28. Deborah Danner, 66Source:Getty 28 of 31
29. Alteria Woods, 21Source:Getty 29 of 31
30. Charleena Lyles, 30Source:Getty 30 of 31
31. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22Source:Getty 31 of 31
SEE ALSO:
Trump’s Cronies Arrested Amid Russia Collusion Probe Indictments That May Lead To Impeachment
NFL Players Inspire Confederate Flag Burning At NASCAR Event