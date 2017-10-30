The Show
Rickey Smiley & Headkrack On The Best Moments From Magic City Classic [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew had a blast at Magic City Classic! They recapped their amazing live broadcast, and all the guests that came through to make it special.

Rickey Smiley talked about the joy of giving away a car through the Rickey Smiley Foundation, while Headkrack talked about TK Kravitz‘s performance. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

