Rickey Smiley & Headkrack On The Best Moments From Magic City Classic [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew had a blast at Magic City Classic! They recapped their amazing live broadcast, and all the guests that came through to make it special.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rickey Smiley talked about the joy of giving away a car through the Rickey Smiley Foundation, while Headkrack talked about TK Kravitz‘s performance. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Diversity Manager From Cracker Barrel Gets Lit At Magic City Classic! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rock-T Meets Fan Who Is Sure His Cooking Is Better Than Rickey Smiley’s! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Performs SZA’s “The Weekend” Live At Magic City Classic! [EXCLUSIVE]