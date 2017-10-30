Diversity Manager From Cracker Barrel Gets Lit At Magic City Classic! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tyson Smith, Cracker Barrel’s manager of diversity and inclusion, came out ready to start the party! Then, he talked about “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” HBCU Tour, and some of the work they are doing to support college students and the costs of education. He shares his excitement to feed all of the band members from Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

They also talked about the pancakes at Cracker Barrel, of course. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

