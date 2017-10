Marshawn Lynch Pranks Customers At A Sub Shop During His Suspension [VIDEO]

Even while suspended, Marshawn Lynch is still busting moves.

On the newest episode of his Bleacher Report show No Script, Marshawn teaches his co-executive producer at Bleacher Report how to go #Beastmode on unsuspecting customers at a sub shop.

I couldn’t hate this nigga, if I tried… pic.twitter.com/0F60nRbz7i — Mac Dré (@UncleHemp) October 27, 2017

Watch the full episode on Facebook after the jump.

