Rock-T Has Three Games He’s Excited About This Week [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rock-T is back and is telling everyone don’t try and play him for the teams he chooses to win. He also was very excited about the special effects he had going on to make his picks look extra good this week. For week eight he has Minnesota over Cleveland.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rock-T thinks the Raiders will defeat the Bills and the Saints will win against Chicago. He has Atlanta beating the Jets and has Houston losing to the Seahawks, but he is truly excited about the Dallas battling it out against the Redskins. Rock-T has Dallas winning and will be back to trash talk next week.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Rock T Share Their Predictions For Upcoming Football Season [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rock-T Meets Fan Who Is Sure His Cooking Is Better Than Rickey Smiley’s! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why There’s A Lot At Stake In Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]