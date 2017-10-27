Mel B Allegedly “Drugged Throughout Course Of Marriage,” Says Lawyer

Details of Mel B’s contemptuous relationship with her ex Stephen Belafonte are being revealed as their divorce trial date inches closer.

According to Mel’s lawyer, Stephen Cohen, the Spice Girl alum claims Belafonte drugged her ‘much to most’ of their relationship, People reports.

“Miss Brown now takes the position she was drugged by Mr. Belafonte throughout the course of the marriage,” Cohen said during a court appearance.

Belafonte’s legal team responded to the allegations calling them ‘nothing more than a smear campaign.’

Along with the drugging claims, Mel’s legal team alleges Belafonte has at least 56 non-consensual sex tapes of the ‘America’s Got Talent’ host. According to Belafonte’s lawyers, the tapes were filmed with Mel’s consent.

We previously reported, Mel B filed for divorce back in March amid allegations her ex was physically and emotionally abusing her.

She was ordered to pay $40,000 a month in emergency spousal support to Belafonte. The star is also requesting full custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison.

