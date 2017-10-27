Tasha Smith On Who She’d Like To Get Stuck In An Elevator With [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tasha Smith came through to” The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! She talks about the experience of directing the “99 Problems” episode of the BET series “Tales,” and why she enjoys working behind the scenes. She explains that she’s not done with being in front of the camera, but that she keeps boredom away by bouncing around between directing, teaching and acting.

Tasha talks about TSAW, or “The Tasha Smith Acting Workshop,” and the respect it garners in the entertainment industry. Tasha also talks about being single, and who she’d love to be stuck in an elevator with- though her answer differs depending whether there are cameras or not! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

