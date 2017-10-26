Why Kendu Isaacs’ Situation Is His Own Damn Fault [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kendu Isaacs has apparently run crying back to the judge yet again in a quest for spousal support from ex-wife Mary J. Blige. He claims that he can’t find work because Mary has been talking about their divorce around town. But it’s more likely because he alone has sullied his reputation with this embarrassing demand for money from his ex-wife. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

