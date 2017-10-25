School Kids Go Viral With Positive Rap [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s that time again for Trending Topics and there is a lot going on. Headkrack talks about some school kids going viral with their positive rap. The kids talk about being inspired by Michelle Obama and getting good grade so that they can go to college. Rickey talks about how he wants to see the full video and share with the listeners.

Da Brat gives details on the deadly shooting at Grambling State. It has left two people dead including a student and the gunman is still at large. Rickey spoke about how sad it is to bring your kids to school for an education and then a shooting happens.

