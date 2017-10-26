“The Real” Hosts Talk About Tamar Braxton’s Divorce [VIDEO]

After news broke on Thursday that Tamar Braxton was divorcing her husband of eight years, the singer’s former co-hosts on ‘The Real’ expressed their condolences.
“Tamar, I know we’ve been through a lot on this show, and I understand that, but, you know what, we truly wish you the best, and we hope you get through this,” Loni Love said empathetically.
Jeannie Mai, who also recently announced her divorce, showed sympathy for the split. “When I heard this news, my heart really broke, because I can only imagine what you guys are going through,” Mai told the audience.
Tamar’s controversial exit from ‘The Real’ back in 2016 left her relationships with her fellow co-stars strained. But it’s good to see the crew put their past differences aside during such a crucial moment in Tay’s life.
You can watch the full moment below:
