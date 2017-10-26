Videos
Home > Videos

“The Real” Hosts Talk About Tamar Braxton’s Divorce [VIDEO]

"We truly wish you the best, and we hope you get through this," Loni Love said empathetically.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 13 hours ago
21.93K reads
Leave a comment
Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

After news broke on Thursday that Tamar Braxton was divorcing her husband of eight years, the singer’s former co-hosts on ‘The Real’ expressed their condolences.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Tamar, I know we’ve been through a lot on this show, and I understand that, but, you know what, we truly wish you the best, and we hope you get through this,” Loni Love said empathetically.

Jeannie Mai, who also recently announced her divorce, showed sympathy for the split. “When I heard this news, my heart really broke, because I can only imagine what you guys are going through,” Mai told the audience.

Tamar’s controversial exit from ‘The Real’ back in 2016 left her relationships with her fellow co-stars strained. But it’s good to see the crew put their past differences aside during such a crucial moment in Tay’s life.

You can watch the full moment below:


Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley Takes Over "The Real"! [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Takes Over "The Real"! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Real” Hosts Talk About Tamar Braxton’s Divorce [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Takes Over "The Real"! [PHOTOS]

RELATED LINKS

‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Is Divorcing Her Husband

Tamar Braxton To T.D. Jakes: ‘God Removed Me From ‘The Real’ To Protect Me’

Tamera Mowry-Housely’s Keys To Balancing Mommyhood and Career

divorce , Tamar Braxton , The Real

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show