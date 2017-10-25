Monyetta Shaw Kept It Classy & Congratulated Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith On Their New Pregnancy

Singer Ne-Yo and his Platinum Life wife Crystal Smith are pregnant. The celebrity couple took to Instagram to make the announcement.

We didn't plan for you but you are Gods plan and I thank you for choosing us to be your parents!🙈 Impatiently awaiting our newest addition 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 WE'RE PREGNANT!!!🙌🏽 @neyo (I think he did it on purpose 😫)joking! LOL #ThePlatinumLife #ThePlatinumFamily✨ A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️😁😁😁😁!!!! @itscrystalsmith #PrettyPreggoLady A post shared by NE-YO (@neyo) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Ne-Yo’s ex Monyetta Shaw congratulated the couple on their upcoming bundle of joy. Fans commended Monyetta for always keeping it classy. In case you forgot, Monyetta revealed she had her tubes burned after having two children by Ne-Yo, who too agreed to undergo a vasectomy to show his commitment, which he never underwent. Two months before their wedding, he reportedly told Monyetta he didn’t want to be monogamous anymore. Ne-Yo then began dating Crystal Renay after meeting on the set of his music video Money Can’t Buy. They eventually got married and had a child. Monyetta called it the biggest regret of her life.

