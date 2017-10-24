Tina Campbell Postpones Concert Tour: “We Don’t Have The Support We Need”

Oh the irony of it all!

Y’all’s favorite Trump supporter may be SERIOUSLY feeling the fire from telling the world that she voted for #45! Early Tuesday morning, Tina Campbell announced on Instagram that her “It’s Still Personal Tour” has been postponed due to lack of “support.”

The Mary Mary singer and reality star posted a picture of herself that said: “We are grateful for those who were planning to attend but our overall ticket sales haven’t shown that we have the support that we need to continue to tour at this time. We’re convinced that that many more would love the opportunity to attend this praise filled, faith filled, entertaining, worship experience.”

#Repost @teddyandtina ・・・ Thanks for all of your support and we hope to see you at “The It’s Still Personal Experience” in Spring 2018 😉 #TinaCampbell A post shared by Tina Campbell (@iamtinacampbell) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

Naturally, her mentions were in shambles when news hit of her tour being put on hold until next year:

Tina Campbell had to postpone her tour due to low ticket sales! I guess that Trump vote cost her! 😂😂😂 — Corey B. King (@coreybking) October 24, 2017

Hilarious that Tina Campbell's tour got cancelled once she so proudly stated she voted for trump 😂 black people were the one's supporting you dummy. pic.twitter.com/nJ7mDROUSD — Bourbon Aficionado (@SipsnScroll) October 24, 2017

Tina Campbell had to postpone the tour because ticket sales have declined. 💀 I wonder why? 🤔 — Lia Epps (@lialove94) October 24, 2017

Tina Campbell had to cancel her tour…. pic.twitter.com/LCyeaRF9Zw — Angel (@IntrovertRme) October 24, 2017

Tina Campbell tour postponed for low ticket sales or cause she still has shackles on her feet after telling people she voted for Trump. — R.D.RICE (@RDRinMotion) October 24, 2017

Tina Campbell had to cancel her tour because of low ticket sales. That's what you get for voting for Tangerine Mussolini 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qNLflFoJqH — Tee Mo (@teemo2006) October 24, 2017

Honestly, she had to have seen this coming ever since she recently admitted in an interview that she voted for Donald Trump. As we previously reported, Campbell said that her faith is what led her to vote for him.

“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of,” she said.

“And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote. Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”

(Be clear: This is the same “Christian” man that recently called a Gold Star widow a liar, bragged about grabbing women by their pu—-s without their consent and called Black athletes “son of a bitch” for exercising their First Amendment right to take a knee during the National Anthem.)

After she initially got blasted, she continued to defend her vote telling The Real earlier this month, “What I said is, if during your campaign, if what you said appealed to me and appealed to my Christian values more than the other candidate, when it came down to it, I chose based on my faith.”

Campbell also remained adamant about her right to vote for whoever she wants.

“I didn’t like either candidate if I can be perfectly honest,” she continued. “I’m a Christian, I’m supposed to pray for the leaders. Stand with, doesn’t mean I agree with everything.”

Today on #TheRealS4, Tina Campbell from #MaryMary sets the record straight on why she voted for Trump. A post shared by The Real Talk Show (@therealdaytime) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Well…either way it looks like Tina better hope that by next Spring Black folks have forgotten who she voted for OR rely on those good ole Christian value Trump voters to have her back!

BEAUTIES: Which one do you believe will happen first, if any?

